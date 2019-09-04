Comparing of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) and Its Peers

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a company in the Diversified Electronics industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Plug Power Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.90% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Plug Power Inc. has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 11.49% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Plug Power Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Plug Power Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Plug Power Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.73 2.80

With average target price of $3.5, Plug Power Inc. has a potential upside of 62.04%. The competitors have a potential upside of 78.80%. Plug Power Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Plug Power Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plug Power Inc. -3.49% -1.34% -11.95% 58.99% 15.71% 78.23% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Plug Power Inc. has stronger performance than Plug Power Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Plug Power Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Plug Power Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.60 and has 2.69 Quick Ratio. Plug Power Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Plug Power Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.49 shows that Plug Power Inc. is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Plug Power Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Plug Power Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets in the United States. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery system; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, and GenFuel products; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell engine technology that is under development for use in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to businesses and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.