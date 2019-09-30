Comparing of Plexus Corp. (PLXS) and TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) and TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Printed Circuit Boards. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plexus Corp. 60 2.30 28.58M 6.00 9.96 TTM Technologies Inc. 11 1.14 98.19M 1.22 8.60

Demonstrates Plexus Corp. and TTM Technologies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. TTM Technologies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Plexus Corp. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Plexus Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than TTM Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plexus Corp. 47,752,715.12% 14.9% 6.9% TTM Technologies Inc. 873,576,512.46% 13.4% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Plexus Corp.’s current beta is 0.96 and it happens to be 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TTM Technologies Inc.’s 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

Plexus Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, TTM Technologies Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. TTM Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Plexus Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Plexus Corp. and TTM Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plexus Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 TTM Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of TTM Technologies Inc. is $14.92, which is potential 21.70% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of Plexus Corp. shares and 0% of TTM Technologies Inc. shares. 2% are Plexus Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of TTM Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plexus Corp. 3.65% 1% -1.26% 7.59% 0.95% 16.9% TTM Technologies Inc. 3.77% 3.05% -20.4% -9.12% -39.64% 7.5%

For the past year Plexus Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than TTM Technologies Inc.

Summary

Plexus Corp. beats on 10 of the 14 factors TTM Technologies Inc.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design. The company also provides commercialization solutions, such as prototyping, new product introduction, design for supply chain, test development, and transition management; manufacturing solutions; and fulfillment and logistics solutions. In addition, it offers sustaining solutions, which include aftermarket services, such as screening, loaner program, part harvesting, in/out warranty repair, advanced exchange, part repair, upgrade, demo unit management, warranty redemption, refurbishment, recycling, part fulfillment, decontamination, destruction, part fulfillment with warranty redemption, complaint handling, and part sales. The company provides its solutions to companies in the networking/communications, healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, and defense/security/aerospace sectors. Plexus Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin.

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores. In addition, the company offers various services, including design for manufacturability, PCB layout design, simulation and testing, and quick turnaround services. The companyÂ’s customers include original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services companies that primarily serve the networking/communications, cellular phone, computing, aerospace and defense, and medical/industrial/instrumentation end markets of the electronics industry; and the U.S. government. TTM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.