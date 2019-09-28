Comparing of Plantronics Inc. (PLT) and Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) and Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics Inc. 32 0.44 31.19M -3.47 0.00 Boxlight Corporation 2 0.00 4.49M -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Plantronics Inc. and Boxlight Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics Inc. 97,316,692.67% -20.6% -5% Boxlight Corporation 200,276,551.14% -150.5% -46.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Plantronics Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Boxlight Corporation is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Plantronics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Boxlight Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Plantronics Inc. and Boxlight Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Boxlight Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Plantronics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 87.00% and an $70.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Plantronics Inc. and Boxlight Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 3.2%. Insiders held 1.5% of Plantronics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.72% of Boxlight Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01% Boxlight Corporation -7.42% -13.25% -29.19% 1.55% -25.77% 118.33%

For the past year Plantronics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Boxlight Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Plantronics Inc. beats Boxlight Corporation.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.