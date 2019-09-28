Comparing of PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 0.72 19.94M 0.96 43.83 The Carlyle Group L.P. 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see PJT Partners Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 48,245,826.28% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PJT Partners Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s upside potential is 4.95% at a $42 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.