Comparing of PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 42 1.66 N/A 0.96 41.51 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.61 N/A 0.27 94.83

Table 1 highlights PJT Partners Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gladstone Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than PJT Partners Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. PJT Partners Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.6% of PJT Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. -8.86% -0.77% -9.54% -14.93% -25.89% 3.02% Gladstone Capital Corporation -0.16% 0.43% 1.23% -0.22% 2.56% 3.37%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.