Comparing of PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.58 N/A 0.96 43.83 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PJT Partners Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PJT Partners Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential upside is 0.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares and 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.42% are First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.