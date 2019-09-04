Comparing of PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM)

As Asset Management businesses, PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.49 N/A 0.96 43.83 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.92 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PJT Partners Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PJT Partners Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. PJT Partners Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has PJT Partners Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PJT Partners Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.45% and an $42 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares and 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares. 2.6% are PJT Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.