Comparing of PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.61 N/A 0.96 43.83 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 46.16 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights PJT Partners Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for PJT Partners Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s upside potential is 2.97% at a $42 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.