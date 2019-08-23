Comparing of PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

This is a contrast between PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.51 N/A 0.96 43.83 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see PJT Partners Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PJT Partners Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

PJT Partners Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.82% and an $42 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PJT Partners Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.8% and 28.35%. 2.6% are PJT Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.