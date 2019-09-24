Comparing of Pivotal Software Inc. (PVTL) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Software Inc. 16 5.72 N/A -0.54 0.00 Xunlei Limited 3 0.94 N/A -0.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pivotal Software Inc. and Xunlei Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.9% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7%

Liquidity

Pivotal Software Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xunlei Limited are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Xunlei Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pivotal Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pivotal Software Inc. and Xunlei Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Pivotal Software Inc.’s average target price is $15.33, while its potential upside is 3.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pivotal Software Inc. and Xunlei Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.8% and 13%. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Pivotal Software Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Xunlei Limited has 0.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02% Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41%

For the past year Pivotal Software Inc. was more bearish than Xunlei Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pivotal Software Inc. beats Xunlei Limited.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.