Comparing of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)

We are comparing Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 3,777 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 82.1% and 74% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.3% 3.88% 0% 0% 3.98% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.