Comparing of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

Both Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 5,323 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58

Table 1 demonstrates Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 82.1% and 51.55% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.3% 3.88% 0% 0% 3.98% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Pivotal Acquisition Corp.