Comparing of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

Both Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|5,323
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.13
|77.58
Table 1 demonstrates Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 82.1% and 51.55% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|-0.29%
|0.3%
|3.88%
|0%
|0%
|3.98%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
