Comparing of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) and Knoll Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

We will be comparing the differences between Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) and Knoll Inc. (NYSE:KNL) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pitney Bowes Inc. 5 0.22 N/A 0.62 6.54 Knoll Inc. 22 0.92 N/A 1.68 14.42

Demonstrates Pitney Bowes Inc. and Knoll Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Knoll Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pitney Bowes Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Pitney Bowes Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Knoll Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pitney Bowes Inc. and Knoll Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pitney Bowes Inc. 0.00% 105.6% 2.8% Knoll Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 5.9%

Risk and Volatility

Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1.91 beta, while its volatility is 91.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Knoll Inc.’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pitney Bowes Inc. Its rival Knoll Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.5 respectively. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Knoll Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pitney Bowes Inc. and Knoll Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.8% and 92.4%. About 0.5% of Pitney Bowes Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Knoll Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pitney Bowes Inc. 2.27% -7.11% -24.58% -43.98% -53.5% -31.47% Knoll Inc. 3.37% 4.53% 13.69% 23.41% 14.55% 47.15%

For the past year Pitney Bowes Inc. had bearish trend while Knoll Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Knoll Inc. beats Pitney Bowes Inc.

Pitney Bowes Inc. offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement technology products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions. The Small & Medium Business Solutions segment is involved in the sale, rental, financing, and servicing of mailing equipment, software, and supplies. The Enterprise Business Solutions segment offers equipment and services that enable large enterprises to process inbound and outbound mail. This segment provides production mail inserting and sortation equipment, production print systems, and supplies and related support services, as well as mail presort services. The Digital Commerce Solutions segment provides a range of solutions, including customer information management, location intelligence, customer engagement software, shipping management, and cross border ecommerce solutions as traditional software licenses, enterprise platforms, software-as-a-service, and on-demand applications, as well as offers related support services. The company also provides revolving credit and interest-bearing deposit solutions. Pitney Bowes Inc. markets its products through sales force, direct mailings, telemarketing, independent dealers and distributors, and Web channels to various business, governmental, institutional, and other organizations. The company was formerly known as Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Pitney Bowes Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Knoll, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and home in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings. The company offers systems furniture consisting of integrated panels or table desks, work surfaces and storage units, power and data systems, and lighting products; office seating products comprising various work chairs; and files and storage products, such as lateral files, mobile pedestals and other storage units, bookcases, and overhead storage cabinets. It also provides a range of adjustable tables, as well as meeting, conference, training, dining, and stand-alone desks and table desks; technology support accessories, desktop organizational tools, lighting, and storage; various lounge seating; side, cafÃ©, and dining chairs; barstools; and training, conference, dining, and occasional tables. In addition, the company offers fabrics, upholstery, leather, handcrafted rugs, and related architectural products. It serves companies, governmental agencies, and other medium to large sized organizations in various industries, including financial, legal, accounting, education, healthcare, and hospitality primarily through its direct sales force and showrooms, distribution partners, independent dealers, and independent retailers, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in East Greenville, Pennsylvania.