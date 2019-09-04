Comparing of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has 27.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its competitors. 62.02% of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.06% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 0.00% 3.60% 0.70% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. N/A 5 25.48 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.63 2.94

The competitors have a potential upside of 104.04%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. -2.73% 10.31% 1.9% -2.72% -6.96% 1.9% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s competitors are 24.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.