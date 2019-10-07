Comparing of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) and Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS)

This is a contrast between Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) and Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Industrial Electrical Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 6 0.00 3.31M 0.21 25.48 Hydrogenics Corporation 15 0.00 12.61M -0.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and Hydrogenics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and Hydrogenics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 58,687,943.26% 3.6% 0.7% Hydrogenics Corporation 84,122,748.50% -78.9% -23.9%

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hydrogenics Corporation’s 0.64 beta is the reason why it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Hydrogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Hydrogenics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.2% of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.6% of Hydrogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 62.02%. Comparatively, 34.1% are Hydrogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. -2.73% 10.31% 1.9% -2.72% -6.96% 1.9% Hydrogenics Corporation 0.2% 0.61% 87.2% 99.73% 122.69% 198.4%

For the past year Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. was less bullish than Hydrogenics Corporation.

Summary

Hydrogenics Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets. It offers HySTAT Hydrogen Stations that supply on-site hydrogen for various hydrogen applications, including vehicle fueling, distributed power, and various industrial processes; and provides spare parts and services. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), merchant gas companies, end users, and oil and gas companies, as well as to electric power utilities. The Power Systems segment develops products for energy storage, stationary, and motive power applications. This segment offers HyPM fuel cell products comprising HyPM fuel cell power modules that produce direct current (DC) power in standard outputs of 2.5, 5, 8, 12, 16, 30, 90, 120, and 200 kW; and HyPX Fuel Cell Power Pack, which includes a standard HyPM power module integrated with hydrogen storage tanks and ultracapacitors to provide higher power in short bursts. Its HyPM fuel cell products also consist of integrated fuel cell systems that are used for portable and stationary applications, including portable and auxiliary power units for military applications, and DC or DC backup power system for cellular tower sites, as well as provides engineering development services for new or custom products. This segment sells its products primarily to OEMs and other integrators, as well as to military, aerospace, and other early adopters of emerging technologies. The company markets its products through direct sales force and a network of distributors worldwide. Hydrogenics Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.