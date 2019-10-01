Comparing of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) and EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) and EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC). The two are both Industrial Electrical Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 6 0.00 3.31M 0.21 25.48 EnSync Inc. N/A 0.00 45.53M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and EnSync Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. and EnSync Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 58,687,943.26% 3.6% 0.7% EnSync Inc. 1,058,837,209,302.33% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.2% of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares and 0% of EnSync Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 62.02% of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. -2.73% 10.31% 1.9% -2.72% -6.96% 1.9% EnSync Inc. -32.2% -16.67% -46.67% -97.87% -98.89% -97.79%

For the past year Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has 1.9% stronger performance while EnSync Inc. has -97.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. beats EnSync Inc.

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, licenses, and sells energy management systems solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include Matrix energy Management System, an energy control system for commercial, industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; Agile Hybrid Storage System, an energy storage system that delivers power and energy for behind the meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings; and Ensync utility scale energy storage system to enhance power quality and smooth output from intermittent generating assets. It also provides energy storage products comprising ZnBr flow, lithium ion, and aqueous batteries; and develops and commercializes energy management systems for off-grid applications, as well as applications and Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.