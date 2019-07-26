Comparing of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company 147 2.46 N/A 6.71 22.56 Viper Energy Partners LP 31 13.85 N/A 2.00 15.97

Demonstrates Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Viper Energy Partners LP earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Viper Energy Partners LP seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Pioneer Natural Resources Company. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 11.2% 7.4% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.05 beta. Viper Energy Partners LP on the other hand, has 1.28 beta which makes it 28.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pioneer Natural Resources Company are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Viper Energy Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Viper Energy Partners LP can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Viper Energy Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 3 9 2.75 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 6 3.00

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s average price target is $181.38, while its potential upside is 33.68%. Viper Energy Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $43 average price target and a 45.52% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Viper Energy Partners LP is looking more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners LP has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.48% -9.69% 3.8% -5.21% -24.86% 15.18% Viper Energy Partners LP -1.24% -5.9% -6.94% 0.35% 7.7% 22.5%

For the past year Pioneer Natural Resources Company has weaker performance than Viper Energy Partners LP

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats Pioneer Natural Resources Company on 7 of the 12 factors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.