Comparing of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company 143 2.42 N/A 6.71 20.56 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.52 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 0 4 3.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

$184.25 is Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 37.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.5% and 5.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s share held by insiders are 0.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0%

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.