Comparing of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES) and Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)

This is a contrast between Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) and Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 1 0.02 N/A -0.68 0.00 Whiting Petroleum Corporation 22 0.42 N/A 2.81 6.29

In table 1 we can see Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0.00% -31.3% -7.1% Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 218.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.18 beta. Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s 196.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. are 2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and Whiting Petroleum Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0 4 6 2.60

The average target price of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is $2.8, with potential upside of 1,662.11%. Competitively Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a consensus target price of $27.55, with potential upside of 219.98%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is looking more favorable than Whiting Petroleum Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and Whiting Petroleum Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 12.24% -22.01% -88.12% -85.88% -95.78% -83.01% Whiting Petroleum Corporation 6.38% -4.74% -33.36% -39.97% -64.53% -22.08%

For the past year Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Whiting Petroleum Corporation beats Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres. Whiting Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Denver, Colorado.