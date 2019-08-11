Comparing of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES) and Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

This is a contrast between Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) and Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 1 0.02 N/A -0.68 0.00 Cenovus Energy Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and Cenovus Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and Cenovus Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0.00% -31.3% -7.1% Cenovus Energy Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -5%

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is 218.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.18 beta. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. are 2 and 1.8. Competitively, Cenovus Energy Inc. has 1.1 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cenovus Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and Cenovus Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Cenovus Energy Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s upside potential is 1,465.12% at a $2.8 consensus price target. On the other hand, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 28.81% and its consensus price target is $11. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is looking more favorable than Cenovus Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and Cenovus Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 73.1%. 3.9% are Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 12.24% -22.01% -88.12% -85.88% -95.78% -83.01% Cenovus Energy Inc. -0.64% 4.39% -1.17% 15.57% -7.85% 32.01%

For the past year Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has -83.01% weaker performance while Cenovus Energy Inc. has 32.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. beats Cenovus Energy Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in Canada. Its Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segmentÂ’s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. The companyÂ’s Conventional segment engages in the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan in Canada. This segment also holds the carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery project at Weyburn; and has a land base with production in the Deep Basin, including a liquids-rich natural gas fairway in Alberta and British Columbia. Its Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.