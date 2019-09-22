Comparing of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.55
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|26
|5.34
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 62.13% and 1.43% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
