Comparing of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.55 N/A 0.24 60.42 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 5.34 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 62.13% and 1.43% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.