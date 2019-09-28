Comparing of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) and Its Rivals

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pinterest Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pinterest Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 489,663,918.83% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Pinterest Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 154.44M 32 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Pinterest Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.50

The competitors have a potential upside of -39.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pinterest Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Pinterest Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pinterest Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Pinterest Inc.’s competitors have 2.89 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pinterest Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pinterest Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Pinterest Inc. does not pay a dividend.