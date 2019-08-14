Comparing of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)

Both Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pinterest Inc.
|28
|20.15
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pinterest Inc. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Pinterest Inc. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Pinterest Inc. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|2
|3
|2.50
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Pinterest Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -9.94% and an $31 average price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Pinterest Inc. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 5.45%. Pinterest Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
For the past year Pinterest Inc. was more bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.