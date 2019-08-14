Comparing of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)

Both Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 28 20.15 N/A -0.10 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pinterest Inc. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pinterest Inc. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Pinterest Inc. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pinterest Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -9.94% and an $31 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pinterest Inc. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 5.45%. Pinterest Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81% Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Pinterest Inc. was more bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.