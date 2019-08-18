Comparing of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 28 18.87 N/A -0.10 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.43 N/A -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates Pinterest Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pinterest Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Liquidity

Pinterest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Pinterest Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Pinterest Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Pinterest Inc.’s downside potential is -0.28% at a $32.13 average target price. Competitively the average target price of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is $5, which is potential 226.80% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that AgroFresh Solutions Inc. seems more appealing than Pinterest Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pinterest Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 82.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year Pinterest Inc. had bullish trend while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.