Comparing of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Both Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 8 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 93 1.32 N/A 7.33 5.93

Table 1 demonstrates Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Stamps.com Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Stamps.com Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Stamps.com Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Stamps.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Stamps.com Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $80.6 consensus price target and a 79.27% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Stamps.com Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 0%. About 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Stamps.com Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 33.82% -17.31% -24.45% 0% 0% -20.66% Stamps.com Inc. -47.85% -43.22% -77.98% -73.99% -82.31% -72.06%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Stamps.com Inc.

Summary

Stamps.com Inc. beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited on 6 of the 9 factors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.