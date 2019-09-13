Comparing of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.90 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Gridsum Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 32.4% of Gridsum Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s shares. Comparatively, Gridsum Holding Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24% Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has -63.24% weaker performance while Gridsum Holding Inc. has 30.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors Gridsum Holding Inc.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.