Comparing of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 8 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 ePlus inc. 82 0.73 N/A 4.66 16.29

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and ePlus inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and ePlus inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1%

Liquidity

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited's Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, ePlus inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 93.1% of ePlus inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.03% are Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are ePlus inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had bearish trend while ePlus inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.