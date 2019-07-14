Comparing of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 DropCar Inc. 2 0.88 N/A -12.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and DropCar Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and DropCar Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% DropCar Inc. 0.00% -252.4% -159.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, DropCar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. DropCar Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares and 1.5% of DropCar Inc. shares. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 4.03%. Competitively, DropCar Inc. has 21.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 33.82% -17.31% -24.45% 0% 0% -20.66% DropCar Inc. -13.76% -33.47% -28.26% -34% -85.07% 29.86%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has -20.66% weaker performance while DropCar Inc. has 29.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited beats DropCar Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.