Comparing of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

This is a contrast between Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 2.93 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Castlight Health Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Castlight Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Castlight Health Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Castlight Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Castlight Health Inc. has an average target price of $4.5, with potential upside of 42.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Castlight Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 72.4% respectively. Insiders owned 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares. Comparatively, Castlight Health Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 33.82% -17.31% -24.45% 0% 0% -20.66% Castlight Health Inc. -3.18% -0.54% 13.35% 35.19% -6.41% 68.2%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has -20.66% weaker performance while Castlight Health Inc. has 68.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Castlight Health Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.