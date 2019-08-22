Comparing of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) and Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) and Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 94 2.96 N/A 4.61 19.78 Enel Americas S.A. 9 0.88 N/A 1.02 8.13

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Enel Americas S.A. Enel Americas S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Enel Americas S.A., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3% Enel Americas S.A. 0.00% 18.1% 4.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.13 shows that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is 87.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Enel Americas S.A.’s 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Enel Americas S.A. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Enel Americas S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Enel Americas S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Enel Americas S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 2.55% upside potential and an average target price of $98.17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Enel Americas S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.8% and 9.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Enel Americas S.A. has 62% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle West Capital Corporation -0.63% -2.87% -3.04% 4.11% 13.67% 7.07% Enel Americas S.A. -1.55% -5.28% -4.29% -18.48% -5.82% -7.51%

For the past year Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has 7.07% stronger performance while Enel Americas S.A. has -7.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats Enel Americas S.A.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.