Comparing of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) and Its Competitors

As Farm Products company, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. has 1.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 48.49% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. has 57.43% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 17.87% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. 0.00% 8.00% 4.10% Industry Average 85.80% 7.04% 3.45%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. N/A 2 21.56 Industry Average 48.02M 55.97M 50.93

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.60 2.83

The competitors have a potential upside of 43.43%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. 10.23% 16.4% 31.67% 26.52% 15.48% 14.12% Industry Average 4.88% 9.25% 12.37% 33.40% 64.34% 35.32%

For the past year Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s competitors have 2.59 and 2.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.

Risk & Volatility

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. has a beta of 0.15 and its 85.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s competitors are 25.07% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Dividends

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, Indian white shrimp, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, conger eel, squid, and red snapper with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. As of December 31, 2016, it owns 91 trawlers, 15 drifters, 3 light luring seine vessels, and 2 squid jigging vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters. The company serves various customers, including distributors, restaurant owners, and exporters in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is based in Fuzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.