Comparing of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pinduoduo Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -33% U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0.00% -8.6% -3.4%

Liquidity

Pinduoduo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Pinduoduo Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Pinduoduo Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Pinduoduo Inc. has an average target price of $30, and a 38.82% upside potential. Competitively U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has an average target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 186.89%. Based on the results shown earlier, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. is looking more favorable than Pinduoduo Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pinduoduo Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.4% and 42.6% respectively. About 1.24% of Pinduoduo Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinduoduo Inc. -5% 0.09% -18.44% 20.32% 0% -1.83% U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. -0.79% -4.61% -8.98% -14.47% -35.58% 9.02%

For the past year Pinduoduo Inc. has -1.83% weaker performance while U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has 9.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. beats Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.