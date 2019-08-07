Comparing of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 7.40 N/A -0.54 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 4.17 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Volatility & Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Soligenix Inc.’s 1.3 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Soligenix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential downside is -0.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 14.1% are Soligenix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.