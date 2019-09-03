Comparing of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.46 N/A -0.54 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 77.60 N/A -3.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 7.53%. Competitively the average target price of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $185, which is potential 139.95% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.23%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.