Comparing of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.87 N/A -0.51 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.71 shows that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. which has a 10.1 Current Ratio and a 10.1 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 7.07% for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $5. Competitively the consensus price target of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $20, which is potential 111.86% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. seems more appealing than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72% and 81%. Insiders held 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.86% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -29.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.