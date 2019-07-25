Comparing of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 6.69 N/A -0.51 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 12 77.98 N/A -3.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Liquidia Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 9.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72% and 44.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.86% stronger performance while Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -54.43% weaker performance.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.