Comparing of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 10.34 N/A -0.54 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility & Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.21. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 71.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a -11.97% downside potential. Competitively Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 208.17%. The results provided earlier shows that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 50.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.