Comparing of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 45.32M -0.54 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.87M -0.81 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 912,403,615.79% -64.6% -19.4% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 760,606,939.21% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk & Volatility

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 38.50% for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.