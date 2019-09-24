Comparing of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 10.16 N/A -0.54 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Demonstrates Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Volatility and Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -10.39% downside potential and a consensus target price of $5. Meanwhile, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 218.02%. Based on the data given earlier, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 42.6% respectively. About 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.