Comparing of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

This is a contrast between Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 6.47 N/A -0.54 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 13.64% at a $5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 55.89% and its consensus price target is $48. The information presented earlier suggests that Audentes Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.