Comparing of Pier 1 Imports Inc. (PIR) and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pier 1 Imports Inc. 10 0.03 N/A -62.16 0.00 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 15 3.65 N/A 0.76 21.29

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pier 1 Imports Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0.00% -217.7% -29.3% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pier 1 Imports Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.3% and 29.4% respectively. Insiders held 5.1% of Pier 1 Imports Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pier 1 Imports Inc. -10.67% -47.83% -78.57% -77.59% -91.13% -37.05% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 7.28% 7.14% 5.54% 1.25% -10.99% 9.98%

For the past year Pier 1 Imports Inc. has -37.05% weaker performance while Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. beats Pier 1 Imports Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. It generates a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides a range of products and services, including 24-hour telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, remote deposit, and cash management services, as well as safe deposit boxes for small and medium sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.