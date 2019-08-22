Comparing of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP). The two are both REIT – Office companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. 20 4.77 N/A 0.96 21.68 Columbia Property Trust Inc. 22 8.51 N/A 0.10 228.44

Table 1 demonstrates Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. and Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Columbia Property Trust Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. is currently more affordable than Columbia Property Trust Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. and Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 3.4% Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 2.3% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s beta is 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.3% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.6% of Columbia Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.4% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. 2.41% 4.42% 0.05% 8.05% 7.21% 22.12% Columbia Property Trust Inc. 3.69% 4.83% -3.18% 1.53% -2.71% 13.33%

For the past year Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. was more bullish than Columbia Property Trust Inc.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, manages, develops and operates high-quality, Class A office properties located in select sub markets of eight major Eastern U.S. office markets. The firm was formerly known as Wells REIT, Inc. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in high-barrier-to-entry, gateway markets. Its portfolio includes 19 operating properties containing over nine million square feet, primarily located in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.