Comparing of Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium Limited 10 -13876.06 N/A -1.70 0.00 General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Piedmont Lithium Limited and General Moly Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Piedmont Lithium Limited and General Moly Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium Limited 0.00% 0% 0% General Moly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Piedmont Lithium Limited and General Moly Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 4.6% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 42.43% of General Moly Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Piedmont Lithium Limited -1.75% -16.55% -1.75% 32.97% -30.39% 62.68% General Moly Inc. -43.91% -43.47% -0.99% -9.99% -50.86% -10.99%

For the past year Piedmont Lithium Limited has 62.68% stronger performance while General Moly Inc. has -10.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors General Moly Inc. beats Piedmont Lithium Limited.