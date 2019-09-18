Comparing of Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|10
|-13876.06
|N/A
|-1.70
|0.00
|General Moly Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Piedmont Lithium Limited and General Moly Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Piedmont Lithium Limited and General Moly Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|General Moly Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Piedmont Lithium Limited and General Moly Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 4.6% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 42.43% of General Moly Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|-1.75%
|-16.55%
|-1.75%
|32.97%
|-30.39%
|62.68%
|General Moly Inc.
|-43.91%
|-43.47%
|-0.99%
|-9.99%
|-50.86%
|-10.99%
For the past year Piedmont Lithium Limited has 62.68% stronger performance while General Moly Inc. has -10.99% weaker performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors General Moly Inc. beats Piedmont Lithium Limited.
