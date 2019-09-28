Comparing of PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Both PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 10.49 N/A 0.30 33.97 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PICO Holdings Inc. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PICO Holdings Inc. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PICO Holdings Inc. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.2% and 41.88%. 1.1% are PICO Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.