Comparing of PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG)

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.60 N/A -0.15 0.00 Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00

Demonstrates PICO Holdings Inc. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PICO Holdings Inc. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PICO Holdings Inc. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 70.5% and 56.27% respectively. PICO Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 5.28% 6.77% 4.12% 0.53% 24.29% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 1.17% 1.07% 3.09% 6.7% 0% 4.55%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.