Comparing of PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and Its Competitors

As Conglomerates company, PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have PICO Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.40% 3.30% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares PICO Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. N/A 11 33.97 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

PICO Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for PICO Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PICO Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.50

The potential upside of the peers is -38.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PICO Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

PICO Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PICO Holdings Inc.’s peers are 10.25% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

PICO Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc.’s peers beat PICO Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.