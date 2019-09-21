Comparing of PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 10.75 N/A 0.30 33.97 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PICO Holdings Inc. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PICO Holdings Inc. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PICO Holdings Inc. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.2% and 22.26%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors PICO Holdings Inc. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.