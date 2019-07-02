Comparing of PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)

As Conglomerates businesses, PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 8.46 N/A -0.15 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PICO Holdings Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PICO Holdings Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.5% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 5.28% 6.77% 4.12% 0.53% 24.29% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -2.56%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.