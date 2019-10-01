Comparing of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware Inc. 2 0.00 22.17M -0.23 0.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.32 26.53M 0.43 21.18

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Phunware Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware Inc. 1,397,415,694.93% 0% 0% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 290,262,582.06% 8.8% 5.7%

Liquidity

Phunware Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Phunware Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 17.3% and 26.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Phunware Inc. shares. Comparatively, 58.1% are Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18%

For the past year Phunware Inc. had bearish trend while Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Phunware Inc.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.