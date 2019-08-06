Comparing of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware Inc. 33 1.86 N/A -0.23 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.54 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Phunware Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Phunware Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Digital Turbine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Digital Turbine Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Phunware Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Phunware Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Digital Turbine Inc.’s potential downside is -27.03% and its average target price is $4.13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Phunware Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.3% and 45.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year Phunware Inc. had bearish trend while Digital Turbine Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Digital Turbine Inc. beats Phunware Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.