Comparing of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phunware Inc.
|33
|1.86
|N/A
|-0.23
|0.00
|Digital Turbine Inc.
|4
|4.54
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Phunware Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phunware Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Digital Turbine Inc.
|0.00%
|-18.7%
|-7.3%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Phunware Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Digital Turbine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Digital Turbine Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Phunware Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Phunware Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Phunware Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Digital Turbine Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Digital Turbine Inc.’s potential downside is -27.03% and its average target price is $4.13.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Phunware Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.3% and 45.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phunware Inc.
|-7.57%
|-40.63%
|-79.72%
|-99.05%
|-83.48%
|-88.01%
|Digital Turbine Inc.
|-0.55%
|5.44%
|36.78%
|139.21%
|299.26%
|196.72%
For the past year Phunware Inc. had bearish trend while Digital Turbine Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Digital Turbine Inc. beats Phunware Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
